Mumbai property registrations mark best November since 2013: Knight Frank

Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) registered 12,219 properties in November, the best November since 2013, as per Knight Frank India. Registrations rose 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Stamp duty collections reached Rs 1,038 crore, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y. Month-on-month (M-o-M), registrations grew 5 per cent while stamp duty was flat. Residential demand dominated, accounting for 80 per cent of all registrations. The registrations include new sales as well as re-sales.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Mumbai recorded over 1.35 lakh registrations, contributing more than Rs 12,224 crore to the state. Registrations grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y, and revenue rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y.

Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director (CMD), Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market has extended its steady momentum into November, posting a 20 per cent Y-o-Y rise in registrations and marking the city’s best November since 2013. Revenue increased 12 per cent, supported by firm demand across segments and a clear shift toward higher-value homes. With registrations crossing 135,000 units in the first eleven months, the market is operating at a structurally higher baseline, and monthly activity has consistently stayed healthy. The stability in both volumes and revenue highlights a mature demand cycle and continued buyer confidence across Mumbai.”

Higher-value homes drove activity. Properties priced above Rs 5 crore formed 7 per cent of November registrations, up from 5 per cent last year, indicating strong luxury demand. The less than Rs 1 crore bracket saw a declining share due to affordability pressures. The Rs 2–5 crore category was flat, while the Rs 1–2 crore segment increased from 31 per cent in 2024 to 33 per cent in 2025. Units up to 1,000 square feet made up 84 per cent of registrations, similar to last year. The 500–1,000 square feet range was most preferred for its balance of cost and space. Larger homes held a niche audience: 1,000–2,000 square feet units rose to 13 per cent, and those above 2,000 square feet increased to 4 per cent.