DoT mandates device-SIM binding for using communication OTT apps in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all over-the-top communication platforms operating in India to complete the SIM-binding-to-device exercise within the next 90 days, according to sources.

According to a letter sent on November 28 to communication and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh, the artificial intelligence (AI) and digital intelligence unit of the DoT has mandated that all these intermediaries must ensure that the application on the device is continuously linked to the SIM card and the phone number on which the account was registered.

Business Standard has seen a copy of the letter sent to the communication OTTs.

The purpose of such continuous binding of the SIM card is to prevent misuse of telecommunication identifiers, equipment, networks, or services, and to ensure telecom cybersecurity, it said. Such communication apps should not be allowed to operate on a mobile device if the specific SIM card used to register the account on the platform initially is not continuously present in the device. Communications applications that allow a user to operate the same account on multiple devices should ensure that the account on companion devices is logged out “periodically” at least every six hours. The user can then re-login to their account using a quick response (QR) code, the DoT has said.

All telecommunication identifier user entities (TIUEs) or companies that use telephone numbers or SIM cards to identify and differentiate users will need to ensure compliance with the above directions and submit compliance reports within the next 120 days, the DoT said. The DoT’s directions are likely to have far-reaching consequences as communication OTT apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Arattai are likely to see a drop in active users owing to the mandation of continuous binding, an industry executive said on the condition of anonymity. “These directions have been issued without prior public consultation or impact assessment. This is despite them being grounded in the recently notified and amended Telecom Cyber Security Rules,” the industry executive said.

The provision requiring OTT communication apps to prevent users from operating an account if the SIM card is not continuously bound to the device may also see a large number of travellers going abroad lose their domestic Indian numbers, another industry executive said. A senior executive from the telecom industry said that though the intent is positive, the lack of a technical feasibility would also mean that communication OTT such as WhatsApp, Telegram and others, which are very popular in rural areas, could suffer more than the others. Further, the DoT’s requirement of logging out the account present on companion devices, such as a laptop or iPad, among others, is also likely to cause workflow disruption as several companies forbid taking phone or other such mobile devices on the office floor, a third industry executive said, asking not to be name as the DoT’s directions are not public yet.