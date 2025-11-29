Home / Industry / News / NCDC aims to deploy real time data, AI to boost disease surveillance

NCDC aims to deploy real time data, AI to boost disease surveillance

Officials say upcoming predictive model will integrate AI surveillance, climatic and population movement patterns to anticipate outbreak trajectories

AI stethoscope
The system has already processed more than 300 million news articles since 2022, flagging over 95,000 unique health-related events (Photo: Adobestock)
Sohini Das New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that it is aiming to shift from traditional detective methods to a predictive model of disease surveillance by introducing artificial intelligence (AI), real time data analytics and digital intelligence platforms to strengthen public health security in India. 
 
Citing experts, officials at the NCDC on Friday noted that the upcoming predictive model will integrate AI surveillance, laboratory intelligence, climatic data, population movement patterns and digital diagnostics to anticipate outbreak trajectories.
 
“The move builds upon the AI-based event surveillance systems already in use under the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP),” they added.
 
The Media Scanning and Verification Cell (MSVC) of the IDSP has been leveraging an AI-powered pipeline that scans millions of online news reports daily across 13 Indian languages, extracting structured health event data, including the disease type, location and scale.
 
The system has already processed over 300 million news articles since 2022, flagging more than 95,000 unique health-related events. 
 
The shift to predictive surveillance will leverage these powerful analytical capabilities to forecast disease trends and enable intervention even before the first case is reported, marking a major stride in India's pandemic preparedness, an official said.
 
The proactive disease intelligence network aims to empower health authorities to detect early warning signals before clinical manifestation, rapidly mobilise resources and field teams and strengthen district-level risk mitigation.
 
“Further strengthening this transition, the newly established Metropolitan Surveillance Units (MSUs) under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) have demonstrated real-time surveillance capabilities,” a senior NCDC official told Business Standard.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consumption demand zooms to 3-quarter high; govt spending declines in Q2

Premium

Retailers expect double-digit growth as Black Friday sales go live

Supreme Court turns down Byju's plea to halt insolvency proceedings

Premium

Govt 'actively considering' infra status for hotels: Tourism minister

NCLT approves ₹1,950 crore one-time settlement for NSEL investors

Topics :diseasediseasesAI technologyHealthcare in India

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story