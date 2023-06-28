Home / Industry / News / ​1.5 Gw electrolyser projects: Centre fleshes out details of 1st H2 mission

​1.5 Gw electrolyser projects: Centre fleshes out details of 1st H2 mission

The base incentive will start from Rs. 4,440 per kilowatt and gradually decrease every year. The incentive period will be five years

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first phase of the National Hydrogen Mission will see the setting up of 1.5 gigawatt (Gw) of electrolyser manufacturing, with 0.3 Gw of indigenous capacity, the government announced on Wednesday. 
The Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Wednesday published the contours of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT).

SIGHT is one of the four components of the Green Hydrogen Mission. 
The bids in the first tranche will be called for 1.5 Gw of electrolyser manufacturing and will follow the ‘bucket-fill’ method. Of this, 1.2 Gw can employ any global technology; the balance indigenous.  

The base incentive will start from Rs. 4,440 per kilowatt and gradually decrease every year. The incentive period will be five years. 
The Union Cabinet earlier this year had approved an initial outlay of Rs. 19,500 crore for the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on the 75th Independence Day in 2021.

The mission will have four components which will aim at enhancing the domestic production of green hydrogen and promote the manufacturing of electrolysers — a key component for making green hydrogen.
The initial outlay for the mission will include Rs. 17,490 crore for SIGHT; Rs. 1,466 crore for pilot projects; Rs. 400 crore for research and development; and Rs. 388 crore towards other mission components, the Centre said in a statement. The initial target is to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

SIGHT will include two financial incentive mechanisms for the domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and the production of green hydrogen.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

L&T signs agreement with France's McPhy for electrolyser technology

Cabinet approves Rs 19,744 cr for National Green Hydrogen Mission

Green hydrogen manufacturing to come under PLI scheme: R K Singh

Trai to update quality of service parameters soon; to meet telcos next mnth

Institutional investment in real estate up slightly to $2.93 bn in Jan-Jun

States offered Rs 1.4 trillion loans linked to power sector reforms

In a first: Mahindra & Mahindra receives PLI eligibility certificate

Office space emerging as darling of private equity investors in India

Topics :hydrogenManufacturing sectorrenewable sources

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story