Home / Industry / News / Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

Evolving markets and technology create fresh challenges in competition law and policy, says Ravneet Kaur

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
CCI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Fair trade authorities have a critical role to play in the digital sector where a handful of dominant platforms could harm the interest of consumers, said Ravneet Kaur, chairperson of Competition Commission of India, on Thursday.

Rapidly evolving markets and technology have created fresh challenges and new dimensions in competition law and policy. “Our enforcement experiences and market studies have helped us to understand these markets better. We are all upgrading, supplementing our toolkits and plugging enforcement gaps,” said Kaur in a speech at the eighth International Competition Conference of BRICS nations.

Also Read: CCI's Leniency Plus norms soon to push companies to report cartels

Nations should share their experience to optimise efforts ensuring digital markets remain free and competitive. “We must also build collective capacity in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain and algorithms as digital transition progresses,” Kaur said.

To ensure that enterprises build green businesses without facing anti competitive barriers, it is critical to have a clear framework for assessing agreements that have sustainability dimensions. “It is useful to have a conversation on what guides the choice of instruments, why and in which specific cases and context we would prefer soft law enforcement mechanisms.”

Kaur urged countries to share practical insights and best practices to address emerging competition issues and improve fair trade laws.

Also Read: Deepak Anurag sworn in as member of Competition Commission of India

The BRICS conference is being attended by 600 delegates of BRICS and other nations, competition law experts, non-government advisors and domestic invitees.

“This network has also given us a valuable opportunity to view competition governance through the lens of the Global South,” said Kaur in her opening remarks.

Also Read

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

The times they are a-changing for Competition Commission of India

Air India, Vistara merger under lens as CCI looks for impact on competition

Israel-Hamas war: Tech firms may shift operations to India, other locations

Tea industry passing through acute financial crisis: ITA status paper

Steel, cement industry need Rs 47 trn investment to meet net zero goals

Clicking towards record: Festival season spurs online shopping spree

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCompetition Commission of Indiacompetition indexGlobal Competitiveness IndexBRICSBlockchain

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story