Govt actively considering infra status to hotel industry: Tourism minister

The government is “actively considering” a harmonised infrastructure status to the hotel industry, a move that could unlock significant capital inflows and strengthen the country’s position in the global tourism market, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Singh also said that his ministry has sought an increased budget from the Ministry of Finance for conservation activities and promotion of museums.

“We have also requested the ministry of finance to strengthen our financial resources for the development of 50 iconic tourist destinations that were announced in this year’s Budget,” Shekhawat told reporters on the sidelines of the FICCI’s 98th annual general meeting.

On the infrastructure status for the hotel industry, the Union minister said that this has been “a long-standing demand that will unlock capital, expand room inventory, and strengthen our global price competitiveness.” Infrastructure status has been a long standing demand of the hospitality sector, which says that the move will open doors to loans on lower interest rates and other concessions for the players. Shekhawat was outlining the government’s vision to transform tourism into a $1 trillion sector by 2047, while emphasising that achieving this ambition requires substantial private investment and reimagined hospitality models to compete with regional peers.