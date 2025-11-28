NCLT approves ₹1,950 crore one-time settlement for NSEL investors

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme worth Rs 1,950 crore proposed by National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) to resolve the decade-old payment crisis that affected over 5,600 investors. The tribunal said the plan, backed by a majority of creditors, is “fair”, “reasonable” and not against public policy.

The order is a step toward closure of the 2023 NSEL default case, a commodity market crisis involving a default of Rs 5,402.71 crore by 24 trading members. Under the scheme, NSEL and its parent 63 Moons Technologies will distribute ₹1,950 crore among specified creditors, who are investors with claims above Rs 10 lakh, on a pro rata basis. Records show that 3,088 creditors representing Rs 2,951.85 crore (about 64 per cent by value) voted in favour of the proposal.

The payout will be made through an escrow account managed by Universal Trusteeship Services Ltd, under the supervision of Justice SC Gupte (Retd). Creditors will withdraw all civil suits against NSEL and 63 Moons after the settlement is completed. Claims below ₹10 lakh have already been settled, and partial payments were made earlier to those with claims between Rs 10–20 lakh. A Bench of Judicial Member Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey and Technical Member Prabhat Kumar found the scheme compliant with law and “not contrary to public policy”. However, it clarified that the sanction “shall not override or affect any existing attachment orders” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) Act, and criminal proceedings will continue before competent courts.

NSEL has been directed to file the certified copy of the order and the sanctioned scheme with the Registrar of Companies and the Superintendent of Stamps within the statutory period. Several intervenors, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and investor groups such as LJ Tanna Enterprises, Pico Capital and Geojit Credits, opposed the plan. The ED argued that the scheme sought to “cleanse liabilities and attached assets” and could undermine ongoing criminal cases. The tribunal rejected this contention, noting that the scheme does not interfere with attachments or prosecutions and any use of attached assets would need separate judicial approval.