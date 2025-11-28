Home / Industry / News / Supreme Court paves way for insolvency against Byju's to continue

Supreme Court paves way for insolvency against Byju's to continue

BCCI had initiated insolvency proceedings against the edtech platform over pending dues of Rs 158 crore

Supreme Court
Supreme Court upholds NCLAT’s view that Byju’s insolvency can’t be withdrawn without CoC approval, despite settlement with BCCI, allowing the corporate resolution process to continue.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for the insolvency proceedings of edtech platform Byju's to continue, stating that since a committee of creditors (CoC) had been formed, the process outlined under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) must be followed.
 
Rejecting an appeal by the edtech firm’s founder Byju Raveendran against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruling, a two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan said that the NCLAT was correct in assessing that an approval from the CoC was necessary for withdrawal of insolvency proceedings that were started against the platform.
 
The NCLAT had held that although the company had settled the ₹158 crore dues owed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), withdrawal of insolvency proceedings would require the approval of the CoC, a decision-making body composed primarily of financial creditors.
 
The BCCI had initiated insolvency proceedings against the edtech platform over pending dues of ₹158 crore. However, the two parties settled after Byju’s paid the monies it owed to the BCCI, following which the cricket board applied in August 2024 to withdraw the insolvency process.
 
In his plea before the apex court, Raveendran argued that the withdrawal application had been filed before the CoC was formed and, therefore, the company did not need the committee’s approval.
 
Justice Pardiwala, however, questioned this reasoning, pointing out that the NCLAT had correctly relied on an earlier ruling of the Supreme Court, which had noted that once a CoC was in place, any withdrawal must conform to the statutory framework under Section 12A of the IBC.
 
“The moment we accept your argument, we frustrate the entire process,” Justice Pardiwala remarked when the appellant’s counsel pressed for relief.
 
Raveendran’s counsel contended that the BCCI’s claim had already been settled and that the CoC had been formed belatedly during the pendency of the case. The bench, however, refused to consider further arguments and dismissed the appeal.
 
The insolvency proceedings against Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), the parent of Byju’s, began after the BCCI filed a Section 9 petition under the IBC, leading to the company’s admission into insolvency on July 16, 2024. A settlement was reached on July 31, 2024, with BCCI’s dues fully cleared by suspended director Riju Raveendran. However, this settlement was later stayed by the apex court.
 
The ₹158 crore which Byju’s paid to the BCCI has been directed to be kept in an escrow account during the proceedings.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt actively considering infra status to hotel industry: Tourism minister

Govt notifies 18 private agencies to fast track coal, lignite exploration

Govt to modernise SCL Mohali with Rs 4,500 cr investment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Noida's office market sees 18% rise in avg office rent in last 6 years: C&W

StoneX to launch precious metals trading desk in India, expand hiring

Topics :Byju RaveendranSupreme CourtBCCINCLATByju's

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story