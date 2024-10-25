Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / NCLAT rejects travel agents' plea alleging govt anti-competitive practices

NCLAT rejects travel agents' plea alleging govt anti-competitive practices

A three-member bench also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh, observing that Government of India cannot be considered as an enterprise

ibc
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NCLAT on Friday upheld a CCI order that rejected a plea by the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) alleging anti-competitive practise by the government by exclusively using the services of their own agencies.

A three-member bench also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh, observing that Government of India cannot be considered as an enterprise.

The case pertains to a direction issued by the Department of Expenditure(DoE) in March 2006 to all government officials, including employees of PSU units to exclusively utilise the services of either Balmer Lawrie & Co or Ashok Travels and Tours.

Balmer Lawrie & Co is a company under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas while Ashok Travels and Tours is a division of state-owned India Tourism Development Corporation.

Terming the directive anti-competitive, TAAI approached CCI alleging that it has restricted the market access for travel agent services for booking air tickets for the last 14 years and adversely impacted the benefits of fair competition which would have resulted in lower prices and better services.

However, this was rejected by CCI in May 2020, observing that DoE cannot be regarded as an enterprise' in terms of Section 2(h) of the Competition Act as its principal activity was not business but policy-making.

More From This Section

Need to enhance collaboration between India, JICA in farm sector: Agri secy

'India's DPI figures in global conversations around scalable infra'

Medical device makers claim import of refurbished devices can harm industry

Govt's role to enable conditions to boost exports: WB industry secretary

Indian manufacturers eye 2-3x profit growth with Industry 5.0: PwC report

Furthermore, DoE does not have any agreement with these travel agencies but has only issued internal communications to government employees. Thus, it is not a business activity that falls within the ambit of the Competition Act, the commission held.

This CCI order was challenged by TAAI before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority for the orders passed by CCI.

However, a three-member bench dismissed the petition and imposed costs for repeatedly pursuing litigation against the DoE over the same office memorandum (dated March 24, 2006).

"The Respondent No 2 (DoE) is not an enterprise and OM1 is not an agreement in violation of Section 3(4) of the Act, therefore, these issues cannot be reagitated and the court cannot be called upon to decide the same by passing a lengthy judgment," it said.

The 32-page order further said :"The wasting time which may be used for disposal of a genuine case, therefore, the present appeal is found without any merit and while dismissing this appeal, the appellant (TAAI) is saddled with costs of Rs 5 lakh which shall be deposited by the Appellant in the Prime Minister Relief Fund within a period of 15 days from the date of passing of this order".

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd was represented by MK Ghosh and Tina Garg before NCLAT.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT order halting Byju's insolvency proceedings

Byju's in trouble again as SC scraps NCLAT ruling on insolvency proceedings

NCLAT upholds order to allow govt to takeover Delhi Gymkhana Club's mgmt

NCLAT closes proceedings against JHL as Max Healthcare settles claims

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

Topics :NCLATcompetitionCCI

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story