Need to frame rules on entry, exit of data from telecom network: COAI DG

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on cyber security, Kochhar said the government has to take lead in setting up standards for security and industry will support it

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk
The chance of fraud calls on telecom networks can be traced but the OTT on the other hand are not regulated. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
The government needs to enforce rules on the entry and exit of data from Indian telecom networks, including that of Over-The-Top (OTT) players, a senior official of the industry body COAI said on Thursday.

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on cyber security framework during the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress and ITU's WTSA, COAI Director General SP Kochhar said the government has to take lead in setting up standards for security and industry will support it.

He said that the joint proposition of the government and industry can be taken up with the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA).

"Several elements which use telecom networks cannot be forced to comply with Indian law. We have been saying this but it is a necessity. To do that we have to enforce entry and exit of data as well as entities from Indian networks through technology. Whom we allow to enter and exit from Indian telecom networks is the government right," Kochhar said.

In his speech at IMC, the Prime Minister called for taking measures at global level for cyber security. Modi stressed the need to carry out discussions at the India Mobile Congress about keeping the world's democratic societies safe.

Kochhar said that with the development of cloud technology, laws of several countries on telecom networks and Indian laws are applicable to elements within Indian jurisdiction.

He said that now most of the fraud takes place through various applications especially through over-the-top (OTT) applications.

"It doesn't matter if a fraudulent call has come from a telco network or OTT. A fraud is a fraud and people lose money. Telcos are highly regulated.

The chance of fraud calls on telecom networks can be traced but the OTT on the other hand are not regulated. The government needs to bring comprehensive rules for making citizens secure on the application level as well," Kochhar said.

Telecom operators have been demanding the need to regulate OTT apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Meet etc as they provide similar communication services as mobile service providers.


Topics :telecom servicesOTT usersCOAI

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

