New coal exchange rules set to regulate trading, formalise market structure

The result, say experts, is that despite enough coal supplies, distribution and trading is inefficient. While a few amendments were carried out under the Shakti scheme, the process continued to be dominated by CIL. In 2020, the sector discarded strict end-use criteria, allowing private companies to use mined coal for commercial sale and export, in addition to captive consumption. But small miners continued to lack an avenue to market their coal .

"This step of notifying the Coal Exchange Rules, following the MMDR Amendment in 2025, has come in at a very appropriate time for the sector. The biggest benefit is that it will lead to market driven pricing, as against the current administered pricing mechanism that deters actual price discovery," said Megha Arora, Partner, at law firm CMS INDUSLAW. "Further, wherever the exchange mechanism is prevalent along with private participation, there has to be a market regulator along with proper administration of how issues like insider trading or cartelisation are looked at. It is equally important to look at aspects related to ownership and its separation from trading," she added.