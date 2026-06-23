New coal exchange rules set to regulate trading, formalise market structure

Experts also say that while the Coal Exchange Rules mark a significant transition from a predominantly allocation-driven and linkage-based coal market to a regulated exchange-driven trading ecosystem, stakeholders may face substantial compliance challenges during implementation.
"These include registration requirements for existing electronic trading platforms, adherence to surveillance and anti-market manipulation norms, robust audit trail maintenance, quality verification mechanisms, settlement protocols, and governance standards prescribed by the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO)," said Asha Kiran Sharma, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. "A critical area of focus will be standardisation of coal grades and quality certification, as disputes over quality can directly affect pricing and settlement outcomes. Market participants will also need to strengthen internal compliance systems to address risks relating to insider trading, cartelisation, circular trading and disclosure obligations under the new regime," she added.