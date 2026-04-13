Nites approaches labour ministry, seeks Posh compliance audit in TCS

IT sector employees' body Nites on Monday approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a detailed audit of Posh compliance in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and batted for a wider state-level audit across tech and ITES companies, especially large multinational organisations in Maharashtra.

The letter to labour ministry comes in the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations on forced religious conversion by eight female employees at TCS' office in Nashik -- an incident that has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised serious concerns.

Nites urged the ministry to take "immediate and decisive action" by directing a comprehensive and time-bound audit and inspection.

India's largest IT services company had, on Sunday, said the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (Nites), in a letter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has pushed for a detailed audit of Posh -- Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace -- compliance in TCS across all its establishments, including constitution, independence, and functioning of internal committees. The IT employees' body has also demanded examination of all complaints of sexual harassment received, pending, or disposed of within the organisation (TCS) over the past several years, along with action taken, while calling for assessment of the role and accountability of Human Resources personnel and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.

It also demanded "verification of whether employees were discouraged from reporting complaints or subjected to retaliation". Nites has also highlighted the need for "a wider state level audit of Posh compliance across IT and ITES companies operating in Maharashtra, especially large multinational organisations." It also called for issuance of strict directions fixing accountability on employers and management for failure to ensure a safe, lawful, and dignified workplace. "The employees of this country contribute immensely to the growth of the IT sector and to the economy at large. They deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful, and compliant with the law," Nites said.