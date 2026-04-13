RIICO's land policies attract investors to Rajasthan, draw strong demand

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation’s (RIICO’s) new investor-friendly policies and simplified regulations have begun to show results, a senior RIICO official said.

According to the senior RIICO official, “It can be gauged from the fact that under the ninth phase of the ‘Direct Allotment Scheme-2025’ — initiated by RIICO to provide land plots to investors at a lower cost — 327 applications were received for 213 plots.”

The Direct Allotment Scheme-2025 was launched in January 2025 and is applicable until December 2026.

He said these plots cover approximately 216 acres, which is expected to generate revenue of approximately ~417 crore for RIICO.

The official pointed out that across the first eight phases of the scheme, allotment and offer letters have already been issued for a total of 1,455 plots.

Spanning approximately 393 hectares, these plots hold a total value exceeding ~2,300 crore, he said.

“The industrial units to be established on these plots are expected to attract an investment of over ~ 17,000 crore into the state,” the official said.

Similarly, to foster greater industrial development and attract increased investment within the state, the state government had recently introduced the ‘Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy 2026.’