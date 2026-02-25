No extension on SIM-binding norms, says Telecom Minister Scindia

The government is not keen on granting any extension to over the top (OTT) companies such as WhatsApp and Telegram for complying with SIM-binding norms — directions for which were issued in December.

“As of now there’s no thought on an extension,” Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday at a briefing, adding that the direction addressed a national security concern. OTT apps argue that they don’t fall under the legal purview of the Telecommunication Act.

“There are some issues which are national security issues, and there are some issues which are revenue implication issues. On national security issues, there can be no compromise. On revenue implication issues, I’m very clear in terms of the ambit, mandate and where our responsibility lies,” he said.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has mandated SIM binding for major app-based communication services by March, requiring the platforms to be linked to an active, KYC-verified SIM card in the device at all times. For web and virtual connections, the sessions need to log out every 12 hours, which was extended from six hours. Scindia added that the government will ensure that satellite spectrum pricing and assignment are finalised and ready before companies comply with requirements for commercially launching the services. The telecom regulator recommended pricing norms for satellite broadband spectrum in December, and the DoT is yet to take a call on them. Pricing of allocating satellite spectrum is needed for companies such as Bharti group-backed Eutelsat-OneWeb, Reliance Industries venture Jio-SES and SpaceX’s Starlink. The companies are completing security clearance requirements — the last leg of regulatory clearance before beginning their services commercially.

“We are doing our best to get that spectrum assignment price on board as soon as possible, and it will be my effort to ensure that it is done before any of the companies have complied with all their requirements from their end,” Scindia said. About Bharti Airtel’s plea for relief on adjusted gross revenue dues, the minister stated the telco must approach the courts — the path taken by Vodafone Idea. “We were operating on the verdict of the Supreme Court as far as Vodafone Idea was concerned. It is based on the verdict whatever action we have taken. Any other telecom service provider that has the same desire, please follow the same route.”

Scindia said that public sector carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had posted total revenue increase of about 30 per cent to Rs 17,705 crore in the nine months ended December 2025 from Rs 15,602 crore in the same period last year. “Our ebitda has been even more encouraging. It was close to about Rs 2,369 crore in 9M FY25, closed at Rs 4,858 crore in 9M FY26, which was up 105 per cent,” Scindia said. About director-level officer Vivek Banzal, who issued an order seeking 50 officers for a trip to Prayagraj, the minister said the incident was “shocking and absurd”. The incident went viral on social media.