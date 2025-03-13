Nokia to enhance Vi's IP backhaul network with advanced solutions

Nokia on Thursday announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea (Vi) to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network. Under the three-year agreement, Nokia will deploy its cutting-edge IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in India, the Finnish telecom gear manufacturer said.

IP backhaul refers to the process of transporting data from access networks (such as mobile towers, Wi-Fi hotspots, or small cells) to the core network of a telecom provider using Internet Protocol (IP)-based infrastructure.

As part of this partnership, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernise Vi’s transport network.

"The deployment will help improve Vi’s core, aggregation, and access layers, creating a robust, scalable, and future-ready network to handle increasing data traffic and deliver superior connectivity for both mobility and enterprise services," Nokia said in a statement.

By incorporating advanced solutions from Nokia, Vi aims to densify its network with a significant deployment of IP routers and replace its legacy networks. This upgrade will enable lower operational costs, faster deployment, and seamless scalability for future technologies, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective network infrastructure.

"The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future-ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers," said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vodafone Idea.

The latest agreement also integrates advanced planning, design, installation, and migration services, supported by automation-based documentation.

Also Read

"Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements, and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea," said Prashant Malkani, head of network infrastructure at Nokia India.

In September last year, Vi announced a $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with global telecom equipment makers Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a three-year period.

In November, Nokia said it will set up nearly 3,300 new infrastructure sites, including towers for Vi by March 2025, as part of the telco’s plan to expand its 4G network coverage to an additional 20 million people. It also said in a statement that it will upgrade over 42,000 technology sites and undertake more than 25,000 spectrum expansions across Vi’s network.