Multiplex chains brace for dull Holi as footfalls dip after Chhaava success

Multiplex chains like Mukta A2 Cinemas and Miraj Cinemas, along with trade analysts, do not expect a huge surge in occupancy this Holi weekend due to fewer new movie releases. So far, the Hindi-language movie that has primarily been attracting footfalls to theatres is the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical action film Chhaava, released on February 14.

While the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat is set to release on the festival of Holi, Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta A2 Cinemas, told Business Standard that Holi is not always the best time for film releases as people prefer celebrating the festival of colours rather than going to theatres.

“The box office (BO) collection on Friday will not be up to the mark. Given that Holi falls on a Friday, you would expect that collections will be affected,” Puri said. Apart from the Shivam Nair-directed The Diplomat, other movies include major Hollywood re-releases, such as Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and the best visual effects Oscar winner Dune: Part Two. At the same time, PVR INOX, under the Aamir Khan Film Festival, will re-release 22 select movies starring the actor. Girish Wankhede, a movie trade expert, said that last week was a dull week, and he expects this week to be dull as well in terms of footfalls. Between Chhaava and now (March 14), there have been no major movie releases. He also noted that there is a lack of good content in Hindi cinema.

“I don’t think The Diplomat is going to work, as it has not been promoted, nor is there any excitement around the film. It will have a dull opening,” he added, corroborating Puri. Amit Sharma, managing director, Miraj Entertainment, explained that for almost a month, multiplex chains have had no major film apart from Chhaava, leading to a clutter of re-released movies. He expects occupancy this weekend to be reasonable. Contrary to this, PVR INOX anticipates a significant surge in footfalls over the long Holi weekend, with an expected increase of nearly 30 per cent compared to usual trends.