Novo Nordisk launches blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in India

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Tuesday launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy as a once-a-week injection in India.

The drug is under distribution and will be in pharmacies by end of the month, said Vikrant Shrotriya, Novo Nordisk's India managing director.

Wegovy will be launched in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses. The first three doses will be priced at ₹4,366 ($50.69), the company said, adding that the drug will cost ₹17,345 for a month.

The 1.75 mg and 2.4 mg doses will be priced at ₹24,280, and 2.4 mg will be priced at ₹26,050 for a month.