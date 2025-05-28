Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India ahead of schedule

Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India ahead of schedule

Amid rising demand and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro launch, Novo Nordisk is advancing plans to introduce its obesity drug Wegovy in the Indian market

Novo Nordisk Wegovy

(Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Novo Nordisk is preparing to introduce its blockbuster weight-loss medication, Wegovy, in India earlier than initially planned, according to a report by Moneycontrol. Originally slated for a 2026 launch, the Danish pharmaceutical company is now aiming for an earlier release to capitalise on the growing demand for obesity treatments in the country.
 
The decision to expedite Wegovy’s launch comes in the wake of Eli Lilly’s recent introduction of its own weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in the Indian market. Mounjaro’s entry has intensified competition, prompting Novo Nordisk to accelerate its plans to maintain a competitive edge.
 
“As a healthcare company, we acknowledge our responsibility towards our patients by ensuring treatment availability, access and awareness. India faces a growing need for effective obesity treatments, and we are committed to addressing this urgent health challenge by expanding access to transformative therapies,” the company told Moneycontrol in an email statement.
 
 
According to media reports, the impending expiration of semaglutide’s patent in India by 2026 has spurred several Indian pharmaceutical companies to develop generic versions of the drug. Companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Biocon are actively working on their own formulations to tap into the burgeoning weight-loss drug market, projected to reach $100 billion globally by the end of the decade.

GLP-1 weight loss drugs currently available in India

Eli Lilly’s Tirzepatide drug called Mounjaro –

Also Read

hospitalisation, hospital, operation

Climate change may fuel spread of fungi that could 'eat you from inside out'

Menstrual Hygiene Day, menstrual hygiene India, menstrual health, period poverty, menstrual products

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Why periods must never limit access or dignity

PCOS, women, health, women in office, woman

Beyond hormones: PCOS may impair brain function, says new IIT study

breakfast, family

Is skipping breakfast hurting your health? Experts explain the science

Air India, medical emergency, medical kit, aviation sector

Air India flight emergency prompts call for better medical kits onboard

Weekly injection for type 2 diabetes
Cost: ₹3,500 (2.5 mg), ₹4,375 (5 mg)
 
Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide drug Rybelsus –
Daily oral medication
Cost: ₹12,000–₹13,000/month

What is Wegovy and how does it help with weight management?

Wegovy is a weekly injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drug. It contains the active ingredient semaglutide and aids weight loss by suppressing appetite and slowing the digestion process, helping individuals feel fuller for longer. However, it is important to note that some studies have found that many people using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro regain the weight within months after stopping.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

PremiumCovid 19, Covid-19, covid

Datanomics: Rising Covid cases put spotlight on India's healthcare system

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Sakra appoints Tandem Healthcare to build new 500-bed hospital in Bengaluru

covid

No cause of worry, infection severity mild: ICMR DG amid Covid cases uptick

weight-loss injections

Ozempic teeth, face and tongue: Side effects of GLP-1 drugs explained

India covid cases

Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark: 430 active cases in Kerala, 104 in Delhi

Topics : Diabetes Health with BS BS Web Reports weight loss Novo Nordisk Health Ministry health news Diabetes drug Type 2 Diabetes Diabetes in India Obesity Obesity in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon