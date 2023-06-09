Home / Industry / News / NPPA fixes retail prices of 23 drug, including diabetes, blood pressure

NPPA fixes retail prices of 23 drug, including diabetes, blood pressure

National drug pricing regulator NPPA on Friday said it has fixed retail prices of 23 formulations, including the medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NPPA fixes retail prices of 23 drug, including diabetes, blood pressure

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National drug pricing regulator NPPA on Friday said it has fixed retail prices of 23 formulations, including the medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the prices under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013 based on the decision of 113th Authority meeting dated May 26, 2023.

As per the notification, the NPPA has fixed the price of one tablet of diabetes drug Gliclazide ER and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets at Rs 10.03.

Similarly, the retail price of one tablet of Telmisartan, Chlorthalidone & Cilnidipine tablets at Rs 13.17. The retail price of one tablet of pain reliever medication Trypsin, Bromelain, Rutoside Trihydrate and Diclofenac Sodium tablets has been fixed at Rs 20.51.

The NPPA said it has also revised ceiling price of 15 scheduled formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (NLEM 2022).

It has also fixed ceiling price of two scheduled formulations.

Besides, it has fixed and revised ceiling price of one scheduled formulation, the notification said.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.

Also Read

NPPA to cap medicine prices to boost affordability, curb profiteering

NPPA allows drug firms to raise prices of essential medicines from April 1

Drug pricing regulator NPPA revises ceiling prices of 128 medicines

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

Big pharma: Here's why India's drug industry needs a major overhaul

How FAME scheme changes impact electric vehicle fortunes in India

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Google, IT firms try to lure employees with free food, reimbursements

Customised insolvency and bankruptcy resolution in work for realty sector

As costs and attrition bite, companies look at small towns for talent

Topics :NPPAhigh drug pricesPharma sectorPharma industry

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story