NPPA fixes retail prices of 53 drug formulations, including painkillers

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed retail prices for 53 drug formulations, including those used to treat Type-2 diabetes, high cholesterol, bacterial infections, and painkillers.

The regulatory body, which comes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), took the decision to revise the prices of the formulations during the authority’s 130th meeting on February 25.

The revision and fixation of retail prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA. The drug pricing regulator is vested with the responsibility of fixing and revising the prices of pharmaceutical products, enforcing provisions of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), and monitoring the prices of both controlled and decontrolled drugs.