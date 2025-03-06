Home / Industry / News / NPPA fixes retail prices of 53 drug formulations, including painkillers

NPPA fixes retail prices of 53 drug formulations, including painkillers

The regulatory body, which comes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), took the decision to revise the prices of the formulations during the authority's 130th meeting on February 25

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and
BS Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed retail prices for 53 drug formulations, including those used to treat Type-2 diabetes, high cholesterol, bacterial infections, and painkillers.
 
The regulatory body, which comes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), took the decision to revise the prices of the formulations during the authority’s 130th meeting on February 25.
 
The revision and fixation of retail prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA. The drug pricing regulator is vested with the responsibility of fixing and revising the prices of pharmaceutical products, enforcing provisions of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), and monitoring the prices of both controlled and decontrolled drugs.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GCC hiring for FY26 to remain strong, may again outpace IT services

Women hosts make up 30% of Airbnb India, earned Rs 260 crore in 2024

BPTP Group logs Rs 1,500 crore bookings on Day 1 of Gurugram luxury project

India's job market witnesses 41% growth in Feb on freshers hiring: Report

Cement demand to improve, US tariff impact seen for metal: Crisil

Topics :DoPPharmaceutical companiesPharma salesDrugNPPA

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story