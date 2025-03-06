Women hosts make up 30% of Airbnb India, earned Rs 260 crore in 2024

Indian women hosts, almost 30 per cent of Airbnb hosts in the country, have earned Rs 260 crore in 2024, shaping the future of hospitality with inclusivity and economic opportunities.

Women in India cumulatively earned approximately Rs 260 crore through hosting, with over 56 per cent receiving 5-star reviews from guests, Airbnb said in a statement.

Almost 35 per cent of guest's favourite listings in India are hosted by women, showcasing their excellence in hospitality, it added.

"Our data shows that women hosts are delivering exceptional hospitality while achieving financial independence, and women travellers are increasingly exploring the world with confidence. This International Women's Day, we recognise that we must collectively accelerate our efforts.

"By empowering women hosts and travellers, we're committed to creating a more equitable future for the generations to come," Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia Amanpreet Singh Bajaj said in a statement.

Not just hosts, but Indian women travellers too are embracing Airbnb for their myriad experiences and plans.

According to data, Millennial travellers (individuals born around 1985-1995) are leading the charge for bookings, followed by Gen Zs, those born between 1997 and 2012.

The majority of women travellers prefer to travel as a pair of two or more in groups, typically taking trips lasting between two to six nights, reflecting a preference for short-yet-immersive experiences, according to Airbnb data.

In terms of destinations, domestically, Goa was the most popular amongst Indian women travellers in 2024, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Jaipur.

Varanasi saw an over 75 per cent increase in bookings compared to 2023, making it the top trending domestic destination for women, followed by Ahmedabad and Mathura.

For international travel, London emerged as the top outbound destination for Indian women in 2024, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, Paris, and Rome.

Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, was the top trending international destination, with a nearly 145 per cent increase in bookings compared to 2023, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Bangkok, and Sydney, it added.