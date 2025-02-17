NRAI prez raises private labelling concerns in meeting with Piyush Goyal

Amid the ongoing issue of private labelling between food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy and restaurant associations, Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on February 14 in New Delhi.

Daryani highlighted the challenges faced by the restaurant and food service industry. NRAI vice president Pranav M Rungta was also present at the meeting.

The minister assured the NRAI representatives of swift action and necessary support to foster the sector's growth.

"We were able to candidly speak our minds and thank him for giving us his valuable time and a very patient hearing. He has promised us quick action on all possible support and help needed for the betterment and growth of the sector," Daryani wrote on social media on Sunday.

During the meeting, Daryani highlighted the sector's significant contribution to the Indian economy, noting that the restaurant industry accounts for nearly 2 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and contributes 1.5 per cent to goods and services tax (GST) revenues.

The NRAI leadership also presented the India Food Services Report 2024, which underscores the industry's rapid growth, with a compound annual growth rate of over 13 per cent, and its role as one of the largest job creators, employing over 5.5 crore people directly.

"We even presented the India Food Services Report 2024 to the minister and gave him a rundown of key industry metrics and its positive contribution to the economy," Daryani added.

Despite the positive outlook, the restaurant industry continues to face challenges, particularly with food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato, which have ventured into private-label offerings via Swiggy Snacc and Blinkit Bistro, respectively, according to NRAI.

Apart from private labelling, other key concerns include high commission fees, lack of transparency, and deep discounting at the expense of restaurant margins.

In a recent interview, Magicpin chief executive officer and co-founder Anshoo Sharma addressed the ongoing debate on private labelling in the food delivery industry. Sharma emphasised Magicpin's commitment to supporting local merchants, stating that the company will never operate dark stores or launch private-label food products.