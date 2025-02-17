Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / NRAI prez raises private labelling concerns in meeting with Piyush Goyal

NRAI prez raises private labelling concerns in meeting with Piyush Goyal

Daryani highlighted the challenges faced by the restaurant and food service industry

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The minister assured the NRAI representatives of swift action and necessary support to foster the sector's growth. (Photo: PTI)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid the ongoing issue of private labelling between food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy and restaurant associations, Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on February 14 in New Delhi.
 
Daryani highlighted the challenges faced by the restaurant and food service industry. NRAI vice president Pranav M Rungta was also present at the meeting.
 
The minister assured the NRAI representatives of swift action and necessary support to foster the sector's growth.
 
"We were able to candidly speak our minds and thank him for giving us his valuable time and a very patient hearing. He has promised us quick action on all possible support and help needed for the betterment and growth of the sector," Daryani wrote on social media on Sunday.
 
During the meeting, Daryani highlighted the sector's significant contribution to the Indian economy, noting that the restaurant industry accounts for nearly 2 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and contributes 1.5 per cent to goods and services tax (GST) revenues.
 
The NRAI leadership also presented the India Food Services Report 2024, which underscores the industry's rapid growth, with a compound annual growth rate of over 13 per cent, and its role as one of the largest job creators, employing over 5.5 crore people directly.

Also Read

Announcement on India-US trade pact has lifted business confidence: Goyal

Announcement of India-US trade agreement has boosted biz confidence: Goyal

Can look at 10x growth in India-Israel bilateral trade: Piyush Goyal

By end of 2026, entire country will operate exclusively on 5G: Piyush Goyal

Hoping to increase govt-registered startups to 1 million in 10 years: Goyal

 
"We even presented the India Food Services Report 2024 to the minister and gave him a rundown of key industry metrics and its positive contribution to the economy," Daryani added.
 
Despite the positive outlook, the restaurant industry continues to face challenges, particularly with food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato, which have ventured into private-label offerings via Swiggy Snacc and Blinkit Bistro, respectively, according to NRAI.
 
Apart from private labelling, other key concerns include high commission fees, lack of transparency, and deep discounting at the expense of restaurant margins.
 
In a recent interview, Magicpin chief executive officer and co-founder Anshoo Sharma addressed the ongoing debate on private labelling in the food delivery industry. Sharma emphasised Magicpin's commitment to supporting local merchants, stating that the company will never operate dark stores or launch private-label food products.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

CGOs take centre stage at IT services companies amid growth challenges

Premium

Egg and chicken prices fall nearly 7-10% in February on oversupply woes

Assam cabinet approves mega industrial park, new policy for green energy

PMI Electro Mobility secures Rs 250 crore funding for strategic EV growth

PM Modi optimistic about achieving Rs 9 trillion textile exports by 2030

Topics :Piyush GoyalZomatoSwiggyRestaurant

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story