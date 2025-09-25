Home / Industry / News / NTPC-SAIL JV commissions Chhattisgarh's first floating solar power project

NTPC-SAIL JV commissions Chhattisgarh's first floating solar power project

NTPC-SAIL commissions Chhattisgarh's first floating solar power project at Bhilai, boosting green energy, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving resources

The project will also conserve reservoir water by reducing evaporation. Additionally, it will generate employment opportunities for locals, officials added.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
The NTPC-SAIL Power Supply Company Limited (NSPCL) on Tuesday (September 23) commissioned the first floating solar power project in Chhattisgarh, set to come up at Bhilai in Durg district. 
 
The 15-megawatt (Mw) capacity plant has been commissioned at the Maroda-1 reservoir located in the township of Bhilai Steel Plant, the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
 
The project, to be built at a cost of ₹111.35 crore, is an attempt by the steel plant to improve its carbon footprint. It will generate around 34.25 million units (Mu) of clean electricity annually, according to officials. Its entire output will be used as captive power by the steel plant, reducing 28,400 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and saving 23,000 tons of coal every year. 
Chitta Ranjan Mohapatra, director in-charge of the Bhilai Steel Plant called the project a “landmark step towards supplying green energy to the plant”. He added that upon successful completion and performance assessment of the Maroda-1 project, a similar initiative would be undertaken at the Maroda-2 reservoir. 
 
“Solar energy is a clean and eco-friendly source of power, and it will not only help us reduce our carbon footprint but also ensure a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.
 
The project will also conserve reservoir water by reducing evaporation. Additionally, it will generate employment opportunities for locals, officials added. 
 
They further said that another solar power plant of 35 Mw has been proposed by the steel plant through NSPCL in the next phase, for which the tender process is likely to start soon. 

Topics :ChhattisgarhNTPC SAILsolar power projectsBhilai Steel Plantrenewable energy

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

