Odisha rolls out 36 projects worth Rs 40,811 crore to boost industry

Prior to the event, Majhi also chaired a high-level roundtable with industry leaders, including Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Ish Mohan Garg, managing director at Calderys India Refractories Ltd, Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, Vivek Abrol, MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd, and Preeti Bajaj, executive vice-president (EVP) of Schneider Electric. The discussions focused on fast-tracking project execution, resolving bottlenecks and strengthening investor facilitation mechanisms.

In a separate programme later in the day, Majhi inaugurated a major textile manufacturing facility of Page Industries at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district. The unit, built with an investment of around Rs 750 crore, is expected to generate about 5,850 jobs. Besides, the foundation stone was also laid for another unit at Chhatabar in Khurda with an investment of Rs 258 crore and employment potential of 3,500 jobs.