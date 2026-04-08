Refiners begin talks for Hormuz passage, await shipping firms' nod

Indian oil companies are likely to face reduced pressure on marketing margins as energy prices ease in the coming days with the reopening of the critical waterway.

“While crude and product flows may take months to normalise, some supplies would start for crude oil and petroleum products like naphtha, LPG, thereby alleviating the immediate shortage. Additionally, with the prospect of supplies recommencing from the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil and LPG prices have eased, thereby reducing the pressure on marketing margins and LPG under-recoveries of oil marketing companies,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head of corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd.