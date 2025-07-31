One Act and 3 Bills on, gig workers say there is progress, but not enough

|Feature
|Telangana (draft Bill)
|Karnataka (draft Bill)
|Jharkhand (draft Bill)
|Rajasthan (Act)
|Definition of gig worker
|Work arrangement falling outside the traditional employer-employee relationship
|Work through an online platform, with pay determined by terms and conditions
|Work falls outside the traditional employer-employee relationship, obtained through an online platform, contractual, piece-rate
|Work falls outside the traditional employer-employee relationship, obtained through an online platform, contractual, piece-rate
|Platform worker’s definition
|Persons obtaining work through an online platform
|No distinction between a gig worker and platform worker
|No distinction between a gig worker and platform worker
|No distinction between a gig worker and platform worker
|Rights
|Registration, social security schemes, and grievance redressal mechanism
|Registration, social security schemes, and grievance redressal mechanism
|Registration, social security schemes, and grievance redressal mechanism
|Registration, social security schemes, grievance redressal mechanism, participation in board discussions
|Gig worker registration
|Self-registration as prescribed. Aggregators provide a database of workers registered with them within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Workers must be registered by aggregators within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Workers must be registered by aggregators within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Workers must be registered by aggregators within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Aggregators registration
|Must register within 45 days from the commencement of the Act
|Must register within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Must register within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Must register within 60 days from commencement of the Act
|Algorithm transparency
|Aggregators must inform workers about how to access information on automated systems that monitor and affect their work
|Aggregators must inform workers about: (i) rating systems, (ii) worker classification, (iii) use of personal data, and algorithms affecting work conditions
|Aggregators must inform workers about: (i) rating systems, (ii) worker classification, (iii) use of personal data, and algorithms affecting work conditions
|No provision for transparency in automated monitoring and decision-making systems
|Termination of work
|Reason for termination must be given in writing, with a seven-day prior notice
|Reasons must be included in the contract, and a 14-day prior notice
|Reasons must be included in the contract, and a 14-day prior notice
|No provision for termination of work
|Grievance redressal
|Grievances can be filed via a portal or through an officer. Order within 30 days
|Grievances can be filed via a portal or an officer. Appeals within 90 days
|Grievances can be filed via a portal or an officer. Appeals within 90 days
|Grievances can be filed via a portal or an officer. Appeals within 90 days
|Welfare fee
|1 to 2% of the individual payout to the gig worker, paid by the aggregator quarterly
|Based on worker pay per transaction or aggregator turnover, paid quarterly
|Percentage of transaction value, as specified by the state government
|Percentage of transaction value, as specified by the state government
|Sources of fund
|Welfare fund fee, contributions by platform and workers, grants-in-aid from the Centre and state government, CSR fund, grants, gifts, or donations
|Welfare fee, contributions by platform-based gig workers, grants-in-aid from both central and state government, grants, bequests or transfers
|Welfare fee, contributions by platform-based gig workers, grants-in-aid from both central and state government, grants, bequests or transfers
|Welfare fee, grants-in-aid from state government, any other sources
|Usage of fund
|Not specified
|Prescribed by the state government
|Prescribed by the state government
|Prescribed by the state government
|Source : PRS Legislative Research
