US sanctions 6 Indian firms for trading in Iranian petrochemical goods

The US has sanctioned six Indian companies for buying and selling Iranian oil and petrochemicals, freezing their US assets and banning Americans from doing business with them

Oil refinery
The sanctions freeze any assets these companies hold in the United States or controlled by US persons. (Photo/ Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:34 AM IST
The United States has imposed sanctions on at least six Indian companies for allegedly trading in Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. This move is part of a broader crackdown involving 20 companies across the globe, announced by the US Department of State on Wednesday.
 
The US claims that the sanctioned Indian firms were knowingly involved in “significant transactions” that violate American restrictions on Iranian oil trade.
 
Among those penalised are some of India’s leading petrochemical traders. The company facing the largest allegation is Alchemical Solutions Private Limited, accused of importing over $84 million worth of Iranian petrochemicals between January and December 2024.
 
Global Industrial Chemicals Limited reportedly purchased methanol and other Iranian products valued at more than $51 million between July 2024 and January 2025. Jupiter Dye Chem Private Limited imported Iranian toluene and other chemicals worth around $49 million during the same period. Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company is accused of buying methanol and toluene from Iran, worth over $22 million. Persistent Petrochem Private Limited allegedly imported approximately $14 million worth of methanol between October and December 2024.
 
Kanchan Polymers is accused of purchasing more than $1.3 million worth of Iranian polyethylene products.
 
These sanctions freeze any assets these companies hold in the United States or controlled by US persons. American citizens and businesses are now barred from doing business with the listed Indian entities. In addition, any company owned 50 per cent or more by the sanctioned firms is also automatically blocked.
 
"All transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorised by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt," the statement said.
 

Companies can seek delisting

 
The sanctioned firms have the option to petition for removal from the US Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. The statement by the State Department said, "The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behaviour.”
 
Petitions can be submitted to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the US Treasury Department.
 
Besides India, the US also imposed sanctions on companies based in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Indonesia.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

