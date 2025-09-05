One Reit a year, sector looking at rapid growth: Reits Association chief

India's real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is set for robust expansion, with at least one new REIT expected to enter the market each year over the next three to five years. This growth trajectory builds on rising occupancies, surging leasing activity, and increasing investor interest.

"We expect that, on average, one player every year will continue to launch their REIT in the short to medium term—that is, three to five years, maybe the next five years," said Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association.

For a market that has seen only five REITs since the investment instrument was permitted in 2014, one a year would mean a significantly higher rate of growth. Upcoming REITs include Blackstone-backed Bengaluru developer Bagmane, which is planning a ₹4,000 crore REIT IPO, according to Moneycontrol. Another contender is DLF-GIC JV firm DCCDL, which houses DLF’s rental assets of office space and malls, though the company has said it has no immediate plans for a listing. Also reported is a REIT backed by Blackstone, Sattva Group, and Panchshil Realty. On the retail side, Phoenix Mills recently acquired CPPIB’s shares in its subsidiary Island Star Mall Developers Private Ltd, and in an investor presentation said the move paved the way for monetisation through a possible REIT.

Currently, India's five publicly listed REITs—Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust—manage assets under management (AUM) of ₹2,25,000 crore and a combined market capitalisation exceeding ₹1.5 trillion as of August 2025. Cumulative distributions have surpassed ₹24,300 crore since inception, with ₹1,559 crore paid out in Q1 FY26 alone, a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. For the full financial year 2024-25, cumulative distributions by the four REITs reached ₹6,070 crore, up from ₹5,366 crore in FY24, reflecting Y-o-Y growth of 13 per cent. REITs are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), REIT distributions are returns that can take the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of these. REITs must mandatorily list on Indian exchanges.

The combined market capitalisation of all five listed REITs has crossed ₹1.5 trillion, while they together hold more than 175 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space as of Q1 FY26. Occupancies for major listed players have climbed from the early 80s to the late 80s, with projections suggesting they could exceed 90 per cent soon. Aggarwal emphasised the sector's momentum. "India's REIT market has moved beyond its early phase to become a reliable investment avenue for both institutional and retail investors," he added. Leasing trends further illustrate the sector's vitality, with India witnessing around 90 million square feet of activity over the past two years—up from 70-80 million square feet five years ago. This surge is partly driven by the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which currently number about 1,700 and are expected to reach 3,000 within the next five to seven years. Their annual revenue is projected to double from $60 billion to $120 billion, as they move from back-office functions to strategic operations leveraging India’s talent pool.

Aggarwal noted that diversification into new sectors such as data centres and logistics is under way, beyond the current focus on office and retail spaces. While office demand remains high, particularly for Grade A assets, supply-demand imbalances in specific micro-markets—like Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex—are driving rental growth. Despite these shortages, overall supply is expected to match demand, with tenants securing leases more quickly amid optimistic market conditions. Addressing concerns about yields in an inflationary environment, Aggarwal clarified that REITs offer a total expected annual compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12 per cent—comprising 6-7 per cent from quarterly distributions and the rest from capital appreciation. This structure provides tax efficiency, with 50-80 per cent of distributions often tax-exempt, making effective returns higher than they appear. Compared to equities, which might yield 1 per cent in dividends with 11-12 per cent growth, REITs deliver a more balanced mix, with rentals typically rising in line with inflation.