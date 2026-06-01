Regulator likely to take benign view of Bharti Airtel postpaid plan

“Net-neutrality rules come into effect when there’s discrimination based on content, which is not the case here,” said another person, also requesting anonymity. “The rules specify that there has to be discrimination between customers of the same class, and so far, there’s no discrepancy,” this person added.

The first person also indicated that since Trai had ascertained that the plans did not differentiate on the basis on content, pricing or speed, the net-neutrality rules in place since 2018 were unlikely to be revisited. “Some global markets, like the UK, have allowed discrimination based on content, which is why there has been debate on reviewing net-neutrality rules, but that is not the case in India,” the person added.