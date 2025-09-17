Home / Industry / News / OTS scheme not a borrower's right without upfront payment: Supreme Court

OTS scheme not a borrower's right without upfront payment: Supreme Court

Apex court rules SBI justified in rejecting OTS plea for non-compliance with 5% deposit condition

Supreme Court
Allowing SBI’s appeal, the apex court held that the bank was free to proceed with recovery measures under the law.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court has ruled that a bank’s one-time settlement (OTS) scheme cannot be invoked as a matter of right and that borrowers must strictly comply with its mandatory conditions, including upfront payment of a specified portion of dues, to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.
 
A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih set aside an Andhra Pradesh High Court order that had directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to reconsider a borrower’s OTS application despite the latter’s failure to make the required advance deposit.
 
“Crossing the hurdle of eligibility per se would not entitle a defaulting borrower to claim consideration of his application unless the application itself satisfies the other stipulated conditions,” the top court observed, clarifying that eligibility alone does not confer a vested right.
 
Writing for the Bench, Justice Datta noted: “It is clear as a sunny day that an application for availing OTS would be processed only if it was accompanied by an upfront payment of 5 per cent of the outstanding dues. The respondent failed to deposit even a single paisa, rendering the application incomplete and undeserving of consideration.”
 
The apex court reiterated that the OTS mechanism is a concession, not an enforceable right.
 
The Bench said SBI was justified in rejecting the proposal since the very precondition for processing, which is deposit of 5 per cent of the outstanding dues, had not been met.
 
The dispute arose after Tanya Energy, the borrower, defaulted on loans secured against seven mortgaged properties.
 
Following the account’s classification as a non-performing asset (NPA), SBI initiated recovery under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, and attempted auctions of the mortgaged assets.
 
Parallelly, the borrower applied under SBI’s OTS scheme of 2020. However, the application was rejected by the bank on grounds of non-compliance, past defaults, suppression of facts, and pending proceedings before the debt recovery tribunal (DRT).
 
Despite this, a single judge, and later a Division Bench of the High Court, ordered SBI to reconsider the borrower’s proposal. SBI challenged these directions before the Supreme Court.
 
Allowing SBI’s appeal, the apex court held that the bank was free to proceed with recovery measures under the law. At the same time, it left open a limited window for the borrower to make a fresh settlement proposal outside the 2020 scheme.
 
If the terms offered were found to be reasonable and workable, SBI could consider such a proposal, the top court said.
 
Experts say the larger impact of the judgment is that banks now hold a much stronger negotiating position.
 
"Borrowers, on the other hand, will need to be fully prepared both financially and technically before approaching an OTS scheme. Courts are now unlikely to intervene based solely on equity or financial hardship arguments," said Ashutosh Srivastava, partner at SKV Law Offices.
 
He also said that many borrowers turn to OTS precisely because they don’t have immediate liquidity, but after this ruling, unless they can deposit the required 5 per cent upfront amount, their application won’t be considered.
 
"This especially hurts those who may be able to arrange the money in stages but cannot pull together the full upfront amount right away," Srivastava said.
 
Suvigya Awasthy, partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said that the judgment, while aimed at ensuring overall compliance with scheme requirements, may inadvertently create a loophole that lenders could exploit.
 
"It opens a window for lenders to reject applications on flimsy or even abysmal grounds, without genuinely applying their mind at the time of rejection," Awasthy said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Creating a globally competitive Indian advisory firm: MCA seeks comments

CBDT issues SOP to track capital gains from JDAs, reports due Oct 31

Steel ministry clears ₹5,000 cr scheme to boost low-emission operations

AI and automation top priorities for Indian corporate treasuries: EY

Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

Topics :Industry NewsSupreme Courtindustrysbi

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story