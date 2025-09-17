Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

India's tea exports rose marginally to 125.01 million kg in the first half of 2025 (January to June), compared to 124.57 million kg during the same period last year, the Tea Board of India said on Wednesday.
Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024.
Similarly, exports of the beverage from South India declined to 45.59 million kg during January to June, compared to 52.80 million kg over the same months last year.
The value of export in the current first half stood at Rs 3639.45 crore, up from Rs 3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.
Unit price realisation of tea exports improved to Rs 291.13 per kg in the first half of this year, up from Rs 251.21 per kg over the same period last year.
Tea exports in 2024 (January to December) stood at 256.17 million kg, up from 231.69 million kg in 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app