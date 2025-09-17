Home / Industry / News / Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports
The value of export in the current first half stood at Rs 3639.45 crore, up from Rs 3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's tea exports rose marginally to 125.01 million kg in the first half of 2025 (January to June), compared to 124.57 million kg during the same period last year, the Tea Board of India said on Wednesday.

Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024.

Similarly, exports of the beverage from South India declined to 45.59 million kg during January to June, compared to 52.80 million kg over the same months last year.

The value of export in the current first half stood at Rs 3639.45 crore, up from Rs 3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.

Unit price realisation of tea exports improved to Rs 291.13 per kg in the first half of this year, up from Rs 251.21 per kg over the same period last year.

Tea exports in 2024 (January to December) stood at 256.17 million kg, up from 231.69 million kg in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global AI standards to be adopted once finalised: Consumer Affairs secy

AI and automation top priorities for Indian corporate treasuries: EY

India's bulk drug makers start preparing for Ozempic patent expiry

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr scheme to promote decarbonisation: Steel secy

$13 billion worth of IT contracts up for renewal in coming months

Topics :Tea Exportstea exportersTea board of India

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story