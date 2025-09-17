Steel ministry clears ₹5,000 cr scheme to boost low-emission operations

The steel ministry has received internal approvals for the Rs 5,000 crore incentive scheme for steelmakers, which will be rolled out soon as part of efforts to help companies decarbonise operations.

“We are launching a scheme to help the steel industry, especially the secondary steel sector, to produce low-emission steel,” Sandeep Poundrik, secretary, ministry of steel, said at an industry event.

He said up to 80 per cent of the funds will be directed towards the secondary steel sector, which comprises around 2,200 units and contributes 47 per cent of India’s steel output but lacks the financial capacity to invest in clean technologies. Larger producers are expected to mobilise their own resources.