Over 100 industry reps attend meet before 10th round of coal mine auction

More than 100 representatives from the industry participated in a pre-bid meeting for the tenth round of commercial coal mine auctions, the government said on Friday.

The government has put on sale 67 coal blocks in the 10th round of auction that was launched last month.

"Ministry of Coal conducted the pre-bid meeting for 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions under chairmanship of Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority M Nagaraju, which was launched on June 21, 2024 offering 67 coal mines," an official statement said.



A detailed presentation on the auction process was made by the transaction advisor, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, while another was given by the technical advisor, CMPDIL, about the mines being offered under this tranche on a revenue-sharing basis.

The bid due date of this tranche of auction is August 27.

Commercial coal block auction was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020.

Since then, in the last nine rounds, the Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 107 coal blocks with 256 MT peak-rated capacity. So far, 11 commercial coal blocks have been operationalised.