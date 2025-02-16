Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over 29,500 drones registered across India, Delhi leads with 4,882

Drones, Mysterious objects in US
Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
More than 29,500 drones are registered in India, with the national capital having the maximum number at 4,882, according to official data.

After the national capital, the highest numbers of registered drones are in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra at 4,588 and 4,132, respectively.

The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) updated till January 29 showed that there were 29,501 registered drones.

Other states that have a high number of registered drones include Haryana (3,689), Karnataka (2,516), Telangana (1,928), Gujarat (1,338) and Kerala (1,318), as per the data shared by the civil aviation ministry with the Rajya Sabha this week.

So far, the regulator has issued 96 Type Certificates to different Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models or drones, and out of them, 65 models are for agriculture purpose.

Each registered drone is issued a Unique Identification Number (UIN) from the Digital Sky Platform, which is operated by the DGCA. DGCA-authorised Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs) have issued 22,466 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs).

Sharing the data as part of a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also said the central government has taken various steps to increase the usage of drone technology across various sectors. Among other measures, the ministry amended norms in August last year whereby the requirement of passport for the registration and de-registration/transfer of a drone was scrapped.

Since then, voter ID, ration card or driving licence can be used for registration and de-registration or transfer of drones. There is a drone airspace map, which is divided into three zones -- green, yellow and red.

There is no need for prior permission to operate drones in the green zone while the Air Traffic Control (ATC) concerned has to approve operations of drones in the yellow zone.

For flying drones in the red zone, permission has to be granted by the central government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Drones in IndiaNew Delhi

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

