Over 55K tourists likely to visit Rajasthan for New Year celebrations

Tourism experts estimate that during the December-January period, tourism-related business is expected to touch over ₹500 crore

From January 15 to 19, internationally-acclaimed Jaipur Literature Festival will also be held
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
As the year comes to a close, tourism season is at its peak in Rajasthan, with over 50,000-55,000 tourists, both domestic and international, expected to visit the state to celebrate the New Year, tourism industry experts said.
 
“The tourism season will also be at its peak from December 20 to January-end. During this period, Rajasthan is expected to experience overcrowding. Therefore, tourists planning to visit Rajasthan should only do so after confirming their hotel bookings,” Karan Singh, a tourism industry expert, who also runs a tourist agency, said.
 
Tourism experts estimate that during the December-January period, tourism-related business is expected to touch over ₹500 crore.
 
During this period, hotels, tour and travel operators, and other service providers will experience a surge in business.
 
Hussein Khan, president of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said hotel occupancy is already at 90-95 per cent from December 20 to January-end. “Therefore, tourists might face some difficulty finding accommodation,” he said.
 
Meanwhile, a domestic cricket tournament is boosting the tourism season, as Jaipur is hosting Vijay Hazare tournament matches from December 24 to January 8, 2026.
 
Cricket fans from neighbouring states are flocking the city to watch their favourite players, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, in action.
 
From January 15 to 19, internationally-acclaimed Jaipur Literature Festival will also be held, attracting a large number of people to the city.
 
For the past week, Amber Fort in Jaipur has been receiving an average of over 12,000 tourists daily.

Topics :rajasthanTouriststourism sector

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

