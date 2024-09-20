Over Rs 3 trn needed each year to reach 440 GW RE capacity by 2030: ICRA

An investment of over Rs 3 trillion is needed every year in the renewable energy sector to take India's installed green capacity to 440 gigawatt, Icra experts said on Friday. "We expect India to have 440 gigawatt installed capacity of renewable energy by 2030," Vikram V, Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd said at a media roundtable. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The estimated capacity would require incremental investment of at least Rs 3 trillion every year over the next five to six years, Girish Kumar Kadam, Group Head Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA Ltd.

He further said to meet the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) target of 43 per cent by 2030, the renewable energy capacity should more than double to 440 GW from the current level of 200 GW.

The government's target is to have 500 gigawatt of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Sharing his outlook for the RE sector, Kadam said India has made significant progress in renewable energy capacity addition with a strong policy focus, but factors such as energy storage, grid integration, and fully-integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturing pose challenges, given the increasing share of renewables in the energy mix.

The evolving landscape presents both risks and significant investment opportunities, especially as the demand for cleaner energy sources intensifies. The sector's growth potential is immense, provided the government addresses these pressing issues expeditiously, he said.

In a presentation, ICRA experts said that by FY2030, electric two-wheelers will account for 25 per cent of new vehicle sales, while electric three-wheelers and buses will constitute 40 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

The EV sector is expected to attract substantial investments, with nearly Rs 25,000 crore anticipated to be poured into charging infrastructure and localisation of EV components over the next three to four years, they said.