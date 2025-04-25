Pahalgam terror attack: Merchant vessels told to be cautious at Pak ports

India’s shipping regulator — the Directorate General of Shipping — has asked all merchant vessels carrying the Indian flag or those with Indian seafarers on board to exercise caution at ports in Pakistan and the surrounding region.

“Kind reference is made to the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs dated April 24. In view of the same, all Indian flagged vessels and Indian seafarers calling at ports of Pakistan are advised to exercise due caution while operating in or transiting through the region,” the regulator’s notice issued on Friday said.

The regulator has asked all relevant stakeholders to be in touch with its office and monitor communications from it regularly. In its advisory on Thursday, the MEA said that it has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals.