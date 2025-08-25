Home / Industry / News / Paper, paperboard imports rise up by 8% in Apr-Jun FY25, reports IPMA

Paper, paperboard imports rise up by 8% in Apr-Jun FY25, reports IPMA

Imports from China surged by 28 per cent to 143,000 tonnes during April-June 2025, consolidating China's position as the single largest source of paper imports into India

paper industry, jk paper, papers
To check cheap imports, the government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paper board till March 31, 2026, according to a notification. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's paper and paperboard imports rose by 8 per cent to 486,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) said on Monday.

Paper and paperboard imports stood at 452,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY25, IPMA said while citing commerce ministry data.

Imports from China surged by 28 per cent to 143,000 tonnes during April-June 2025, consolidating China's position as the single largest source of paper imports into India.

Imports from ASEAN countries also recorded a significant jump, rising to 92,000 tonnes from 78,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter, IPMA stated.

"The continued rise in paper imports, particularly from China and ASEAN, is hurting the competitiveness of the domestic paper industry. Despite significant investments in capacity and sustainability initiatives, Indian paper manufacturers are struggling with underutilised plants due to the influx of predatory imports," said IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

IPMA noted that in FY25, India's annual paper imports had already crossed the 2 million tonne mark, valued at Rs 14,629 crore, doubling over the past four years, with China alone contributing to over a quarter of the total.

To check cheap imports, the government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paper board till March 31, 2026, according to a notification.

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing.

"MIP (minimum import price) of Rs 67,220 per tonne on cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value, is imposed for import of virgin multi-layer paper board...till March 31, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akums Drugs announces JV to set up manufacturing facility in Zambia

Qatar's wealth fund hauls Byju's founder to Indian court for $235 mn

Fitch Ratings affirms India's credit rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth

360 ONE buys 50% stake in Brookfield's mixed-use development for ₹2,400 cr

Bike taxi row: Uber, Ola halt in Karnataka, Rapido continues service

Topics :INDIA'S paper industryPaper industryPaper imports

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story