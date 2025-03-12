Parliamentary panel bats for structured timeline for coal gasification

The parliamentary standing committee on coal, mines and steel, in its fourth report on demands for grants for FY26 on Wednesday, pushed for a detailed timeline for the coal gasification scheme.

The committee has recommended establishing a structured timeline for the coal gasification scheme by defining clear, time-bound milestones to achieve 100 million tonnes (MT) of gasification by 2030.

This plan should incorporate specific targets for incremental capacity additions over one- to two-year intervals and mandate regular performance audits and environmental impact assessments on a quarterly or biannual basis, it said.

Last year, the Union Cabinet approved financial incentives for the long-awaited scheme for coal gasification projects in the country. The Cabinet approved a Rs 8,500 crore financial incentive for gasification projects in three categories.

Coal gasification involves extracting methane from coal during the mining process and utilising it for commercial purposes. An overarching scheme for coal gasification has been in the works for more than 15 years but was embroiled in a revenue-sharing tussle between the ministries of coal and petroleum and natural gas. However, with the ambit now clearly marked and coal public sector undertakings (PSUs) planning coal gasification projects, the Centre has received requests for viability gap funding. National miner Coal India Ltd has already formed joint ventures with manufacturing major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and state-owned gas utility GAIL Ltd to tap into the potential of coal gasification and its supply.

Since coal gasification is considered an ideal process to pair with carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies, it is also recommended to strengthen links between coal gasification, green hydrogen, and carbon capture initiatives. Monitoring expenditure The committee also recommended strengthening the quarterly expenditure plan (QEP) monitoring. Noting that despite the quarterly utilisation of the central sector for FY25 being structured, the committee said some schemes, such as Conservation, Safety and Infrastructure Development in coal mines, faced budget reductions at the revised estimate (RE) stage due to slower spending in the initial quarters. The total allocation for central sector schemes in RE 2024-25 was Rs 800 crore, of which around Rs 606 crore had been utilised as of February 12. The ministry re-appropriated a total of Rs 120.55 crore, out of which Rs 56.36 crore has been re-appropriated to meet additional demand for the purposes of payment of pending bills, office expenses, rents, digital equipment, printing and publication of annual reports, and payment of allowances to officers of the secretariat, among others. Further, Rs 64.19 crore has been re-appropriated from a non-functional head to a functional head for utilisation in the north-eastern region and Sikkim.

“The committee, thus, recommends strengthening quarterly monitoring and financial tracking to discourage re-appropriation of funds and ensure more consistent fund utilisation. Project planning and execution timelines may also be improved to ensure uniform distribution of funds for each quarter. At the same time, re-appropriation of funds within different heads should be avoided for expenditures that are foreseeable and to meet day-to-day expenditure,” the report read. As the research and development (R&D) projects of the Ministry of Coal cover thematic areas such as productivity, safety in coal mines, coal beneficiation, environmental protection, and clean coal technology, the committee suggested that these should also be linked to the coal gasification scheme, which is at its nascent stage. The focus should be on research areas that improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of coal gasification technology, including researching improved gasification technologies, studying methods to enhance coal quality by removing impurities, and conducting pilot projects on smaller scales to test and validate new coal gasification technologies.