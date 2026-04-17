Parliamentary panel flags policy, capacity gaps in offshore mining push

The Centre had annulled auctions for 13 offshore mineral blocks in December 2025, 10 of which received no bids, while three failed to attract the minimum required technically qualified bidders, highlighting weak investor response to the segment.

Beyond the absence of a dedicated offshore framework, the panel’s findings point to deeper institutional and structural constraints. It noted that NMEDT’s mandate has expanded significantly to include offshore exploration, overseas mineral development, and coordination with the National Critical Mineral Mission, but flagged the need for a comprehensive manpower assessment and the creation of a specialised cadre with expertise in geology, geophysics, project finance, and international mineral law.