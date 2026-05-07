Stocks to buy: Wockhardt, TFCI, HBL Engg among analyst's top bets; check TP

Stocks to Buy today: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCILTD)

The TFCILTD has witnessed a steady recovery after forming a strong base near the 60–65 zone, indicating accumulation at lower levels. Price action has moved above key moving averages and is sustaining above a rising trendline, reflecting improving structure and bullish momentum. A breakout above the immediate resistance zone near 78–80, supported by consistent volumes, signals strength and potential continuation of the uptrend. The alignment of short-term EMAs above long-term averages further reinforces positive sentiment. Additionally, RSI trending above 60 highlights sustained buying interest. As long as the stock holds above the breakout zone, further upside can be expected.

Buy Range: ₹80.50

Stop Loss: ₹75.50

Target: ₹93

HBL Engineering (HBLENGINE)

The HBLENGINE has shown a strong recovery from lower levels, forming a higher low structure and indicating a shift towards a positive trend. Price action has reclaimed key moving averages, suggesting improving momentum and renewed buying interest. A decisive breakout above the immediate resistance zone near 830–850, supported by rising volumes, reflects strength and potential continuation of the uptrend. The alignment of short-term EMAs above long-term averages further reinforces bullish sentiment. Additionally, RSI holding above 60 signals sustained momentum. As long as the stock sustains above breakout levels, it is likely to witness further upside in the near to medium term.

Buy Range: ₹855

Stop Loss: ₹795

Target: ₹977

Wockhardt (WOCKPHARMA)

The WOCKPHARMA has delivered a strong breakout above the key resistance zone near 1,570, supported by a sharp surge in volumes, indicating robust participation and fresh buying interest. Price action has reclaimed all major moving averages, which are now turning upward and likely to act as dynamic support on any decline, reinforcing the bullish structure. The breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase signals the start of a potential new uptrend. Additionally, RSI has moved into an overbought yet strong momentum zone, reflecting sustained buying strength. As long as the price holds above the breakout level, the outlook remains positive.

Buy Range: ₹1,717

Stop Loss: ₹1,570

Target: ₹2,030

=========================== (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)