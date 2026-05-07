CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon on website; know expected date

CBSE Class 12th result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 soon. While the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time, reports suggest that the results may be declared this week, likely on May 8.

Once announced, the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be accessible on the official websites of the board at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The dates of the CBSE 12th exams were February 17–April 9, 2026. To access the results, the students will need to use registration number, roll number, and birthdate. The CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Take a printout of the CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF after saving it.

How to check and download the CBSE 12th scorecard PDF?

· Visit the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

· Click on the “CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF” link

· Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as login credentials

· The CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear for download

· Save the CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Steps to download CBSE 12th result 2026 via UMANG

· Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store

· Enter the login credentials, like registration number/ mobile number

· Select the CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

· The CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th admit card 2026 released for 2nd board exams; how to download · Save the CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy of it.

How to download the CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker?

· Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

· Sign in to your account

· On the homepage, look for the option for the CBSE 12th scorecard PDF link

· Click on this option

· Fill in the required details and submit

· The CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

· Save the CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a printout.

What’s next after the CBSE class 12th results 2026?

This step entails looking for any discrepancies in the totals, missed answers, or calculation errors. There is no new analysis of the responses. According to CBSE regulations, students can only request mark verification if they have applied for and received a hard copy of their assessed answer booklets.

Students can review their answer papers after obtaining a copy to find any marking or totalling issues. The candidate's CBSE online login account is used to share the verification results.

If there is a change, students are first notified that their grades have been adjusted (either higher or lower), and then they are given the amended result after a recalculation. When selecting any post-result option, students should use caution.

It is advisable to properly check the answer sheet before applying, as re-evaluation may also result in a loss of marks. Following the announcement of the results, it will be critical to monitor official deadlines and instructions.