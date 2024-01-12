Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales grew by 4 per cent to 2,86,390 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

As per the latest data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) from manufacturers to dealers were 2,75,352 units in December 2022.

Two-wheeler domestic wholesales stood at 12,11,966 units last month as against 10,45,052 units in December 2022, a growth of 16 per cent.

Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales were higher at 50,537 units last month as compared to 38,693 units in December 2022.