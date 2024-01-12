Home / Industry / News / Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

Two-wheeler domestic wholesales stood at 12,11,966 units last month as against 10,45,052 units in December 2022, a growth of 16 per cent

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales grew by 4 per cent to 2,86,390 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

As per the latest data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) from manufacturers to dealers were 2,75,352 units in December 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Two-wheeler domestic wholesales stood at 12,11,966 units last month as against 10,45,052 units in December 2022, a growth of 16 per cent.

Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales were higher at 50,537 units last month as compared to 38,693 units in December 2022.

Also Read

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Two-wheeler wholesales inch closer to pre-pandemic volumes in Oct: Report

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

ODOP achieves milestone, enlists 50 Aggregators to promote 'Brand India'

Many new technologies used in construction of longest sea bridge Atal Setu

$2 bn Atal Setu to boost connectivity with Mumbai amid India's infra push

IT leaders Infosys, TCS kick off Q3 earnings season with weak numbers

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Shipping min signs pacts for Rs 30k cr investments

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Passenger vehicle market sharepassenger vehicle salesPassenger VehiclesTwo-wheeler market

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story