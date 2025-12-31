Pharma leaders flag quality, sustainability as export priorities for 2026

India’s pharmaceutical export strategy is entering a decisive new phase, with Pharmexcil’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 2025 underscoring the sector’s strategic pivot from volume-led growth to value-driven, innovation-oriented and sustainability-anchored manufacturing as it looks ahead to 2026.

The discussions at the AGM reflected a broad consensus that future competitiveness will be defined not by scale alone, but by the ability to deliver complex, compliant and environmentally responsible products. Industry leaders highlighted a sharper focus on complex generics, speciality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced therapeutic platforms, segments that demand higher scientific capability, precision manufacturing and robust quality systems.

What did Pharmexcil’s chairman say on moving up the value chain?

Setting the strategic context, Namit Joshi, chairman, Pharmexcil, emphasised the need for a decisive shift up the value chain. “As Indian pharma moves up the value chain, our priority is to ensure exporters are equipped to meet rising global expectations on quality, complexity and sustainability,” he said, adding that Pharmexcil will continue to play a catalytic role through policy alignment, capability building and global engagement.

How is sustainability influencing manufacturing strategies?