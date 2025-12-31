Home / Industry / News / Pharma leaders flag quality, sustainability as export priorities for 2026

Pharma leaders flag quality, sustainability as export priorities for 2026

At Pharmexcil's 2025 AGM, industry leaders stressed a shift from volume-led growth to quality, sustainability and market diversification as India's pharma export strategy looks ahead to 2026

pharma medicine drugs
premium
Sustainability emerged as a central theme, and technical deliberations reinforced the growing relevance of green and sustainable chemistry
Sohini Das
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
India’s pharmaceutical export strategy is entering a decisive new phase, with Pharmexcil’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 2025 underscoring the sector’s strategic pivot from volume-led growth to value-driven, innovation-oriented and sustainability-anchored manufacturing as it looks ahead to 2026.
 
What are the key shifts shaping pharma exports for 2026? 
The discussions at the AGM reflected a broad consensus that future competitiveness will be defined not by scale alone, but by the ability to deliver complex, compliant and environmentally responsible products. Industry leaders highlighted a sharper focus on complex generics, speciality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced therapeutic platforms, segments that demand higher scientific capability, precision manufacturing and robust quality systems.
 
What did Pharmexcil’s chairman say on moving up the value chain? 
Setting the strategic context, Namit Joshi, chairman, Pharmexcil, emphasised the need for a decisive shift up the value chain. “As Indian pharma moves up the value chain, our priority is to ensure exporters are equipped to meet rising global expectations on quality, complexity and sustainability,” he said, adding that Pharmexcil will continue to play a catalytic role through policy alignment, capability building and global engagement.
 
How is sustainability influencing manufacturing strategies? 
Sustainability emerged as a central theme, and technical deliberations reinforced the growing relevance of green and sustainable chemistry, including flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing, as enablers of consistent quality, reduced environmental footprint and regulatory readiness. As global regulators tighten scrutiny on environmental and process standards, these technologies are increasingly viewed as essential rather than optional.
 
Why is the Indian Pharmacopoeia gaining global relevance? 
Bhavin Mehta, vice chairman, Pharmexcil, highlighted the rising international relevance of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, stating, “The growing global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia is a strong validation of India’s scientific rigour and regulatory maturity,” and noted that alignment between advanced manufacturing processes and pharmacopoeial standards will be critical to reinforcing India’s position as a reliable global supplier.
 

Topics :Pharma industryPharma exportsIndian pharma

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

