Pharma exports rise 9.4% in FY25; industry eyes double-digit growth

The commerce ministry on Saturday said the country's pharma exports grew 9.4 per cent in 2024-25 to $30.47 billion and the industry is aiming for a double-digit expansion in 2026-27.

Issues pertaining to pharmaceuticals exports were discussed between the government officials and industry during Chintan Shivir in Ahmedabad.

The sector, currently valued around $60 billion, is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030.

India ranks third globally by volume, with medicines exported to over 200 markets, and more than 60 per cent of exports destined for stringent regulatory markets.

The US accounts for 34 per cent and Europe for 19 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports.