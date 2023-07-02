Pace of lending to infrastructure sector tumbles sharply to 1.8% in May

Within the segment, the growth in loans to the power sector was at 0.3 per cent YoY in May 2023, down from 9.3 per cent in May 2022. The RBI data showed that outstanding credit to power sector stood at Rs 6.17 trillion in May.
The share of power sector loans is around half of the bank's infrastructure loan portfolio of Rs 12.22 trillion as of May 2023.