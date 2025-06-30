Goyal discusses FTAs with industry, exporters ahead of key trade talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday discussed opportunities created by the recently concluded free trade agreements (FTAs), along with industries’ and exporters’ views and expectations from the proposed and ongoing trade negotiations, an official statement said.

There were also discussions around FTAs concluded in the past and the challenges in utilisation of such pacts. The minister was chairing a meeting with export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations. Representatives from various sectors such as textiles, apparel, engineering, gems and jewellery, medical devices, and the services sector were also present.

ALSO READ: FTAs with US, EU soon; exporters to get full govt backing: Sitharaman The meeting assumes significance as a trade delegation from New Delhi, led by the chief negotiator and commerce department Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, is currently in Washington DC to negotiate an early tranche of the India–United States (US) bilateral trade agreement (BTA).