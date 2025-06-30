Home / Industry / News / Goyal discusses FTAs with industry, exporters ahead of key trade talks

Goyal discusses FTAs with industry, exporters ahead of key trade talks

Piyush Goyal meets export councils and industry groups to review trade pacts, gather views on new FTAs and SEZ reforms as India negotiates key global agreements

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Representatives from various sectors such as textiles, apparel, engineering, gems and jewellery, medical devices, and the services sector were also present. (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Nandi Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday discussed opportunities created by the recently concluded free trade agreements (FTAs), along with industries’ and exporters’ views and expectations from the proposed and ongoing trade negotiations, an official statement said.
 
There were also discussions around FTAs concluded in the past and the challenges in utilisation of such pacts. The minister was chairing a meeting with export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations. Representatives from various sectors such as textiles, apparel, engineering, gems and jewellery, medical devices, and the services sector were also present.
 
The meeting assumes significance as a trade delegation from New Delhi, led by the chief negotiator and commerce department Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, is currently in Washington DC to negotiate an early tranche of the India–United States (US) bilateral trade agreement (BTA). 
 
In addition, India and the European Union (EU) are negotiating a trade deal, with the aim of finalising it by December. Negotiations are also ongoing with New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile. Separately, India and the United Kingdom (UK) have started the process of legal scrubbing of the recently concluded trade deal.
 
“The session also featured presentations from the Department of Commerce on the performance of SEZs and the recent reforms undertaken, as well as further reforms proposed. The objective of the proposed reforms was to simplify procedures, increase economies of scale, and utilise idle capacities at SEZs to realise the country’s objective of achieving a US$5 trillion economy by 2027,” the statement said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Group, Marriott to develop ₹260 crore Westin Hotel in Ludhiana

Railways revises passenger train base fares effective July 1: Check here

KKR's exit from JB Chemicals cements its healthcare track record

Premium

Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

Premium

Uttar Pradesh expects tourist inflow to double to 1.3 billion in 2025

Topics :FTAtradeExports

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story