Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

Experts indicate buyers are moving towards high-ticket-size transactions, with the city recording its second-highest property registration figures in June 2025

Experts believe that the significant increase in revenue, despite a more moderate percentage increase in registrations, suggests a higher share of high-ticket-size transactions.
Sanket Koul Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
The Mumbai real estate market reached an all-time high in terms of property registrations and revenue in the January–June period of 2025 (H1 2025), mainly driven by steady buyer sentiment and a rise in demand for high-ticket property purchases.
 
Citing data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR), real estate analytics firm Anarock said the city has clocked its highest-ever half-yearly property registrations at 75,672 in H1 2025.
 
This marks a 4 per cent increase from the 72,491 registrations recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.
 
Consequently, revenue from these registrations rose to ₹6,699 crore in these six months—a 14 per cent jump over ₹5,874 crore recorded during the same period last year. 
 
Commenting on the trend, Anuj Puri, Chairman of the Anarock Group, said that June 2025 saw Mumbai notch up its second-highest property registrations for the month in six years, with 11,211 properties changing hands and revenue collections hitting an impressive ₹1,004 crore.
 
Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, added that Mumbai’s residential market continues to reflect steady buyer confidence, with sustained demand leading to the city’s strongest half-yearly performance in over a decade.
 
Experts believe that the significant increase in revenue, despite a more moderate percentage increase in registrations, suggests a higher share of high-ticket-size transactions.
 
The average ticket price of homes in H1 2025 was the highest on record at ₹1.60 crore, up 3 per cent from ₹1.56 crore in H1 2024.
 
A Knight Frank report stated that while the share of registrations for properties priced above ₹5 crore rose 6 per cent year-on-year in June 2025, the mid-market segments priced between ₹1 crore and ₹5 crore saw a 10 per cent on-year dip in their contribution to total registrations.
 
“While we have seen some cooling in the mid-price segments, the appetite for larger homes and properties priced above ₹5 crore remains strong, driving healthy revenue collections,” Baijal added.
 
Among the micromarkets, the Western and Central Suburbs anchored Mumbai’s residential market, accounting for a combined 88 per cent of total registrations in June 2025.
 
“In contrast, South Mumbai’s share declined to 6 per cent, indicating a relative softening in activity within the city’s traditional prime micromarkets,” according to a Knight Frank report.
 
Anarock Research added that registration numbers for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) stayed robust despite a 34 per cent drop in units sold—from 84,465 units to 62,890 units sold in H1 2025.
 
Puri said this was due to buyers rushing to register properties after the announcement of a 3.9 per cent hike in Maharashtra’s ready reckoner rates for FY26, resulting in a whopping 15,501 registrations—the highest March tally in three years.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

