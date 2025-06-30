Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

The Mumbai real estate market reached an all-time high in terms of property registrations and revenue in the January–June period of 2025 (H1 2025), mainly driven by steady buyer sentiment and a rise in demand for high-ticket property purchases.

Citing data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR), real estate analytics firm Anarock said the city has clocked its highest-ever half-yearly property registrations at 75,672 in H1 2025.

This marks a 4 per cent increase from the 72,491 registrations recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

ALSO READ: Capex rises 54% in Apr-May FY26, RBI dividend lifts revenue: CGA data Consequently, revenue from these registrations rose to ₹6,699 crore in these six months—a 14 per cent jump over ₹5,874 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Commenting on the trend, Anuj Puri, Chairman of the Anarock Group, said that June 2025 saw Mumbai notch up its second-highest property registrations for the month in six years, with 11,211 properties changing hands and revenue collections hitting an impressive ₹1,004 crore. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, added that Mumbai’s residential market continues to reflect steady buyer confidence, with sustained demand leading to the city’s strongest half-yearly performance in over a decade. Experts believe that the significant increase in revenue, despite a more moderate percentage increase in registrations, suggests a higher share of high-ticket-size transactions.

The average ticket price of homes in H1 2025 was the highest on record at ₹1.60 crore, up 3 per cent from ₹1.56 crore in H1 2024. A Knight Frank report stated that while the share of registrations for properties priced above ₹5 crore rose 6 per cent year-on-year in June 2025, the mid-market segments priced between ₹1 crore and ₹5 crore saw a 10 per cent on-year dip in their contribution to total registrations. “While we have seen some cooling in the mid-price segments, the appetite for larger homes and properties priced above ₹5 crore remains strong, driving healthy revenue collections,” Baijal added.