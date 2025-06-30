Home / Industry / News / Railways revises passenger train base fares effective July 1: Check here

Revised fares for passenger, express, and premium trains take effect from 1 July; suburban fares and other charges remain unchanged as Railways updates ticketing systems

station, Indian Railway, railway station
The Ministry has directed all Zonal Railways to ensure a smooth transition to the new fare structure and to update fare displays at railway stations across the country. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
In a step aimed at simplifying fare structures and improving the financial health of passenger services, the Ministry of Railways has announced a rationalisation of base fares for passenger trains. The new fares will come into effect from 1 July 2025, based on the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA).
 
For ordinary non-AC classes on non-suburban trains, the adjustments are as follows:
 
*  Second Class: Fares will rise by half a paisa per kilometre, with the following conditions:
 
-  No increase for distances up to 500 km
 
-  An increase of ₹5 for journeys between 501 and 1,500 km
 
-  An increase of ₹10 for distances between 1,501 and 2,500 km
 
-  An increase of ₹15 for trips between 2,501 and 3,000 km
 
*  Sleeper Class: Fares will increase by 0.5 paisa per kilometre.
 
*  First Class: A rise of 0.5 paisa per kilometre.
 
Increases for Mail and Express trains
 
*  On non-AC Mail and Express trains:
 
-  Second Class, Sleeper Class, and First Class: Fares will go up by 1 paisa per kilometre.
 
*  For AC classes on these trains:
 
-  AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier/3-Economy, AC 2-Tier, AC First/Executive Class, and Executive Anubhuti: A hike of 2 paisa per kilometre. 
 
Special trains also covered
 
The revised fares will also be applicable to premium and special trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, as well as AC Vistadome and Anubhuti coaches, and ordinary non-suburban services, following the updated fare structure for each class.
 
What remains unchanged
 
*  There will be no change in suburban single journey fares or season ticket prices for both suburban and non-suburban routes.
 
*  Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and similar fees will not change.
 
*  GST will continue to be applied as per existing regulations.
 
*  Fare rounding will be done according to the current rules.
 
Implementation details
 
The revised fares will apply to all tickets booked on or after 1 July 2025. Tickets issued before this date will stay valid at the old rates without any adjustment. Ticketing systems including PRS (Passenger Reservation System), UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System), and manual booking counters are being updated to reflect the changes.
 
The Ministry has directed all Zonal Railways to ensure a smooth transition to the new fare structure and to update fare displays at railway stations across the country.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

