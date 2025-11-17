Piyush Goyal urges corporates to create pool of funds to support startups

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday appealed to Indian corporates to create a pool of funds to support startups of the country, saying many entrepreneurs end up selling a large part of their equity at abysmally low prices to foreign firms.

He also asked domestic firms to focus on quality, innovation and sustainability to push the country's economic growth.

"I have a complaint about many of the billionaires that Indian domestic capital is not coming sufficiently to support the Indian startups. So I do wish to see Indian companies, Swadeshi capital coming in a big way to promote the startups because there's tremendous potential.